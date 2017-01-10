Ashley Graham Playing A Bond Girl In Next 007 Movie? — I Would ‘Do It For Free’

Courtesy of Instagram

Could Ashley Graham be the next Bond Girl in a future James Bond movie? The supermodel is totally on board with the role and would even ‘do it for free’, as she gushed in a new interview — but she’s got just one condition. Find out what it is here!

Ashley Graham, 28, is down to play a Bond Girl, as she told Entertainment Tonight in a Jan. 9 interview. “I would do it for free,” the model joked. “Don’t tell my agent that, though!” Our lips are sealed! How great would Ashley be as a Bond Girl?

The always-fierce Ashley has one specific demand, though. “The only way I would be able to be a Bond Girl is if Idris Elba was James Bond,” the America’s Next Top Model judge also told the outlet. Clearly, Ashley is one of many who wants Idris to take over the role from Daniel Craig!

“He is just so fine. He’s confident. He is sexy and he looks like the type of man that just takes charge,” Ashley added of the talented English actor. Too true.

While Ashley’s career has mainly involved modeling for print and the runway, she’s been getting her acting feet wet, first as Joe Jonas‘ love interest in the DNCE music video for “Toothbrush”, and now as a judge on VH1’s revamped ANTM alongside Rita Ora. It’s not unusual for a model to transition into acting (Christie Brinkley or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, anyone?) and we can totally see Ashley steaming things up on the big screen in the next Bond film!

