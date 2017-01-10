Ashlee Simpson Drops Major Details About Her New Album: Who’s Going To Duet On It?

REX Shutterstock

Ashlee Simpson is back, people! We knew that a new album was in the works, but now the songstress has revealed some exciting details about what we can expect, including the inspiration and some possible surprise collaborations. You’ll never guess what she and her hubby Evan Ross had to share with HollywoodLife.com!

Ashlee Simpson spoke to HollywoodLife.com at the Art of Elysium Gala in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 7 and shared that her upcoming album will probably come out by the end of 2017! “That’s happening this year,” Ashlee said. So exciting!

“We’re doing an album together. So we have a duet album happening,” her musician husband Evan Ross added. “We’ve got a lot of stuff that we’re creating together. We try to just do everything in-family because we enjoy being around each other,” he explained. How sweet is that?

As for whether she’s excited to return to music after eight years off? “Yeah! We’ve been doing it for a minute now, so it’s really exciting,” Ashlee told us. The couple also said that the inspiration for the album is “love”, namely, “bringing back the concept of love and the idea of love”. So cute.

“Not a lot of people are talking about [love] right now,” Evan said. “Also, we’re tapping into a lot of the old school artists like Stevie Wonder, like Marvin Gaye.” Ashley chimed in: “Yes, and their duets back in the day.” Very cool!

Finally, the couple teased that there will be some awesome contributors to the record. “You’re going to be surprised. We’ll see what happens,” Evan said. Can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Ashlee is finally coming out with a new album? Tell us what you think of her collaborating with her husband on it!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.