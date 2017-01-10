Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Divorce Truce: Why They’re Finally Playing Nice — Expert Says

Splash News

It may have taken months of mudslinging, but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are finally playing nice in what has been Tinseltown’s ugliest divorce. A top lawyer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why they’ve called a truce at last.

We’re still in shock that Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, have managed to put up a united front in their messy divorce and custody battle, but there’s a very good reason why they’ve agreed to stop airing their dirty laundry in public. “Angelina is behaving in an unstable manner and changing her mind again. It is possible that Brad got her to rethink her plan by revealing some unpleasant information about her that Angelina doesn’t want released,” CA divorce attorney David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “However, it is more likely Angelina‘s lawyers talked her into a resolution that will be quicker, more private for her and is actually in the best interests of the children. ”

“Their statement says they are going to be using a private judge option which is more expensive and something that’s not possible for most people. But when you can afford it, it’s a great way to get things done,” David adds. The former couple released a joint statement Jan. 9 revealing that “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” That marked the first time these two seemed to agree on anything in their bitter public split.

Their new arrangement makes it highly unlikely that Angie could leak negative stories about the Allied star. “Angelina could still reveal bad things about Brad, yes, but I’m betting that Brad’s lawyers put some penalties and conditions in the agreement to prevent that from happening. Like a confidentiality injunction agreement that allows them to go to court to prevent disclosure of additional information,” David tells us.

“Everything will now happen inside a private judge’s chambers and out of the public. There will be a few more final documents but this should basically be the end of public mudslinging. Everything may now end super quick. Maybe a month? My guess is they’ll move quickly to get it over with now,” he adds.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angelina will finally come to terms on a custody agreement?

