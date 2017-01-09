Women’s March on Washington: When Is It & How Can You Sign Up To Protest

REX/Shutterstock

It’s time to tell PEOTUS Donald Trump that misogyny is not okay and the Republican Congress that women’s health is not to be messed with. You can join hundreds of thousands at the Women’s March on Washington Jan. 21 and we’ve got all the details of how you can get involved.

Women’s rights are under fire now more than at any time in a generation, and it’s time to let your voice be heard that issues such as defunding Planned Parenthood — which Congressional Republicans have vowed to make a priority — are not acceptable! The Women’s March on Washington will be letting everyone with a voice let it be heard, as almost 200,000 people will descend on Washington D.C.

The event takes place Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump‘s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. It starts at 10am EST on Independence Ave at 3rd St. NW and will continue all the way down to the SW corner of the U.S. Capitol building where a series of speeches will be held.

You can sign up to attend via the event’s Facebook page, or via the March’s home page. Due to the high level of interest, organizers have asked that you fill out a simple questionnaire to assist in planning logistics. A slew of celebrities including Katy Perry, 32, Scarlett Johansson, 33, Zendaya, 20, and Cher, 70, will be among a sea of famous faces who have committed to having their voices be heard.

Gloria Steinem, 82, who is serving as an honorary co-chair of the march, has said, “Our constitution does not begin with ‘I, the President.’ It begins with, ‘We, the People.’ I am proud to be one of thousands who have come to Washington to make clear that we will keep working for a democracy in which we are linked as human beings, not ranked by race or gender or class or any other label.”

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, 59, vows that the march will “send a strong message to the incoming administration that millions of people across this country are prepared to fight attacks on reproductive healthcare, abortion services and access to Planned Parenthood.” The organization “hopes that [in the future] many of the protesters will mobilize in its defense when Trump and congressional Republicans make their attempt to strip the organization of millions in federal funding.” Unfortunately, it’s no longer an “if” but a “when” that happens, as House Speaker Paul Ryan, 46, has vowed to make it a priority, and Donald has said he’s in favor of that legislation, something President Obama, 55, has always blocked.

