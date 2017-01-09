Nick Saban — 5 Things To Know About The Alabama Crimson Tide Football Coach

REX/Shutterstock

Roll tide! The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is doing the impossible and head coach Nick Saban is a large part of their ongoing success. Keep reading for 5 things you need to know about the man chasing Bear Bryant’s records.

1. Nick Saban is a master.

Nick is the 65 year old head coach of Alabama‘s football team and has a chance to do something no other college coach has done in over 80 years. When he leads his team against Clemson for the national title, for the second year in a row, he has a chance to win his fifth title in 8 seasons. This would be Nick’s sixth title overall. Win or lose against Clemson, Nick has already achieved master coach status.

2. Nick is money.

Forbes magazine named Nick, ‘The Most Powerful Coach In Sports,’ after he received a $32 million dollar contract to coach Alabama in 2008. Wow, that is a lot of scratch. But the guy is the best in the game today and deserves every penny.

"It's never ok to lose a game." Understanding the philosophy of Nick Saban. https://t.co/aD7v1gFdMS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 6, 2017

3. Nick is chasing history.

If and when the football coach wins his sixth title, he will equal coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant’s record setting 6 titles. Nick’s career is far from over and he will not stop until he is the best college coach ever. Will he earn 7, 8 or 10 titles? Sky is the limit for this coach, the best in the game today.

4. Nick loves his piano.

It was the first thing he bought when he married his wife, Terry Saban, and he now uses it as a recruiting an teaching tool. He shows players the expensive instrument his wife thought they could not afford at the time as he explains to his student athletes the importance of striving for better.

5. Nick is passionate, maybe ruthless too.

Nick does not ease-up on competitors and will routinely run-up the score, winning by 3o, 40 or even 50-point margins. Nick can have a 30-point lead late in the game and will still scream his head-off at a player for a dumb penalty or simple mistake. Is he ruthless or maybe overly passionate? His record answers all doubters and haters.

HollywoodLifers, what do you guys think of head coach Nick? Will he be remembered as the greatest to ever coach college football? How many titles will Nick earn before he retires?

