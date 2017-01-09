Isabelle Huppert: 5 Things To Know About French Actress Who Triumphed At The Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! One of the biggest upsets of the 2017 Golden Globes came when veteran French actress Isabelle Huppert beat out Natalie Portman for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Let’s get to know five things about the foreign screen legend.

1. This was Isabelle’s first nomination for a Golden Globe, and she won on her first outing.

The 63-year-old has appeared in over 100 films and TV projects throughout her four decade career. But it was her potent turn in 2016’s Elle as a French businesswoman who is raped in her home and plots revenge on her assailant that has won her major kudos. Even more impressive, the film is in French, so for her to gain such attention with a foreign language pic shows the power of her performance.

2. Elle has earned Isabelle some of the biggest accolades of her career outside of France.

While Natalie Portman, 35, was heavily favored to take home the 2017 Golden Globe for her performance in Jackie, Isabelle has quietly been picking up a slew of awards from U.S. film critics. Her work in Elle has earned her the 2016 Best Actress award from the National Society of Film Critics, New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. She’s also up for an Independent Spirit Award for the film, and is likely going to score an Oscar nomination after her big Golden Globes win.

3. Isabelle is known as the “Meryl Streep of France.”

Throughout her 45 year career, she’s been able to completely immerse herself in roles the way Meryl has for decades in the states. She’s also proven that she’s still a valued commodity in film despite being her 60’s now. But she’s attributed her in-demand status to the fact that European audiences are more accepting of actresses of all ages.

4. Isabelle is also a theater veteran, in addition to her work in film and TV.

She’s a renowned stage actress, receiving six Molière Award nominations in France, which are the equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Award. Isabelle has also starred in numerous productions abroad, including the Sydney Theatre Company’s The Maids in 2013, alongside multiple Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, 47.

5. Isabelle is married with three children.

She’s has been happily married to writer, director and producer and Ronald Chammah since 1982. The couple has three children, including daughter Lolita, 33, who followed her mother into acting. The pair starred together in the 2010 French film Copacabana.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised that Isabelle upset Natalie for the Golden Globe Award?