Corinne Olympios: 5 Things To Know On ‘The Bachelor’ Beauty Who Kissed Nick Viall First

Image Courtesy of ABC

Here comes trouble! Corinne Olympios stole Nick Viall’s first kiss of ‘The Bachelor’ season, and it looks like she’s going to be the villain to all the other girls on the show. Here are five things to know about the Miami businesswoman who is out to win Nick’s heart.

We know Corinne Olympios, 24, is totally wants to make it all the way to the altar, or at least the fantaty suite when she said in The Bachelor season promo that, “My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.” She definitely doesn’t seem like she’s there to make friends with the other girls, so let’s get to know five things about the blonde beauty.

1. Even though Corinne is an adult, she has a nanny.

Bachelor fans threw tons of shade when she revealed that she has a nanny to look after her. Corinne seems to pride herself on being a total princess who needs to be waited on hand and foot. She later responded to all the hate on Twitter, saying “Raquel is part of my family so calling her a housekeeper or cleaning lady is disrespectful.”

3. Corinne says she’s successful businesswoman….or rather, she works for her family’s prosperous company.

She claims in her Bachelor profile that, “I own an online business. It’s very important to me, but the cool thing is it’s online, so I can run it from anywhere.” She actually works in sales for her family’s Miami-based business, Armor Garage, an epoxy coating and flooring supplier, according to TMZ

3. Corinne quoted Paris Hilton in her high school yearbook.

Next to her photo, she included the quote, ‘The only rule is don’t be boring and dress cute wherever you go. Life is to short to blend in.” She sure proved that when she crashed another contestants one on one time with Nick to plant a giant kiss on him.

4. Corinne is insanely competitive.

During the wedding themed photo shoot on the Jan. 9 episode, she couldn’t stop dissing on the other contestants. When other girls kissed Nick, she said, “I don’t want to see that, it makes me want to throw up,” while other girls were adorable and supportive. She also said “I’m not going to let Taylor or any other girl take my spark away.” She then went on to take off her bikini top in her beach-themed wedding photoshoot with Nick.

5. Corinne is no longer a fan of tattoos.

She revealed in her contestant profile that while she does have some ink, the tatts are, “hidden and are being lasered off, so they are already faded.” She showed tons of flesh on the Jan. 9 episode, and we sure couldn’t see any.

HollywoodLifers, do you love or hate Corinne? Is she a good villain for this season?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.