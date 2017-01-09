Donald Trump: Every Single Celebrity He’s Called ‘Overrated’ — Barack Obama & More

Don’t worry, Meryl Streep, you’re not alone in this mess. Turns out, Donald Trump has called A LOT of top celebrities ‘overrated’ on Twitter over the years, including Barack Obama, Jon Stewart and MORE! Check out the full list after the jump.
You know what Donald Trump, 70? We think YOU’RE overrated! That’s the word everyone is throwing around these days after the business mogul lashed out at Meryl Streep on Twitter. But if we take a look back at this social media history, it becomes apparent that Meryl isn’t the only one considered overrated in his books. There’s actually a long list of famous Hollywood faces who didn’t make the cut in his eyes. The first is George Will and the list goes on and on. Check out these tweets!
Karl Rove
Jerry Seinfeld
Jon Stewart
Jon again…
And again…What does he have against Jon?
Charles Krauthammer
Megyn Kelly
Marco Rubio
Barack Obama
Bill Clinton
The cast of Hamilton (what did they do wrong?!)
And most recently, Meryl Streep.
Just to debrief, Donald has called Megyn Kelly, Jerry Seinfeld, Barack Obama, Marco Rubio, George Will, Jon Stewart, Bill Clinton, Charles Krauthammer, the cast of Hamilton, and Meryl Streep “overrated.” That’s officially the longest list in history. It appears he’s mostly targeted politicians and comedians, two categories of people who pride themselves on being outspoke and honest.
Meryl Streep — Pics Of The ‘Overrated’ Actress
Mere hours after seeing Meryl’s Golden Globes speech on television, Donald took to Twitter to fire shots of his own. Besides calling the actress overrated, we think it’s hilarious that he’s bashing her for not knowing him personally. How well do you think Donald knows the Hamilton cast? Or Jerry? Probably not at all, and yet, he’s happy to discredit their talents on social media. It’s like calling the kettle black!
