Donald Trump: Every Single Celebrity He’s Called ‘Overrated’ — Barack Obama & More

Don’t worry, Meryl Streep, you’re not alone in this mess. Turns out, Donald Trump has called A LOT of top celebrities ‘overrated’ on Twitter over the years, including Barack Obama, Jon Stewart and MORE! Check out the full list after the jump.

You know what Donald Trump, 70? We think YOU’RE overrated! That’s the word everyone is throwing around these days after the business mogul lashed out at Meryl Streep on Twitter. But if we take a look back at this social media history, it becomes apparent that Meryl isn’t the only one considered overrated in his books. There’s actually a long list of famous Hollywood faces who didn’t make the cut in his eyes. The first is George Will and the list goes on and on. Check out these tweets!

Dopey @GeorgeWill, the most overrated political pundit in the business, continues to downgrade the Republican (cont) http://t.co/c0EnzLzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2012

Karl Rove

“Donald Trump on Mark Levin: Karl Rove is one of the most overrated people in politics” http://t.co/nmKm5cTF via @TheRightScoop — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2013

Jerry Seinfeld

"@kanikagahlaut: Can anyone explain why @JerrySeinfeld is so unfunny on twitter and @realDonaldTrump is so funny?" Jerry is highly overrated — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2013

Jon Stewart

I promise you that I'm much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz – I mean Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow. Who, by the way, is totally overrated. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

Jon again…

@MaxVayner Stewart (?) wouldn't have even a little chance in a debate with me. He's totally overrated – not fast enough or smart enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2013

And again…What does he have against Jon?

While Jon Stewart is a joke, not very bright and totally overrated, some losers and haters will miss him & his dumb clown humor. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2015

Charles Krauthammer

Do you believe that highly overrated political pundit @krauthammer said this is the best Republican field in 35 years. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

Megyn Kelly

"@FrankLuntz: I'm getting a lot of @MegynKelly hatemail tonight. 😆 #GOPDebate" She is totally overrated and angry. She really bombed tonite — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2015

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is a total lightweight who I wouldn’t hire to run one of my smaller companies – a highly overrated politician! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2015

Barack Obama

Barack Obama is not who you think he is. Most overrated politician in US history. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2012

Bill Clinton

No matter what Bill Clinton says and no matter how well he says it, the phony media will exclaim it to be incredible. Highly overrated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

The cast of Hamilton (what did they do wrong?!)

The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

And most recently, Meryl Streep.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Just to debrief, Donald has called Megyn Kelly, Jerry Seinfeld, Barack Obama, Marco Rubio, George Will, Jon Stewart, Bill Clinton, Charles Krauthammer, the cast of Hamilton, and Meryl Streep “overrated.” That’s officially the longest list in history. It appears he’s mostly targeted politicians and comedians, two categories of people who pride themselves on being outspoke and honest.

Mere hours after seeing Meryl’s Golden Globes speech on television, Donald took to Twitter to fire shots of his own. Besides calling the actress overrated, we think it’s hilarious that he’s bashing her for not knowing him personally. How well do you think Donald knows the Hamilton cast? Or Jerry? Probably not at all, and yet, he’s happy to discredit their talents on social media. It’s like calling the kettle black!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Donald — are any of these celebs overrated?

