Alabama Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch The NCAA National Championship

It’s deja vu all over again in the NCAA National Championship football game, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers meet up for the second year in a row. Can the Tide roll on to a second straight victory? Tune in because we’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

We’re in for one heck of a game as the best two teams in college football meet up for the second year in a row, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers square off once again in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. In 2016, Bama came out on top after a high scoring fourth quarter of back and forth play saw them take it all with a 45-40 victory. But can a new and younger Tide crew repeat against senior Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, 21, and his powerful squad? You can tune in online Jan. 9 at 8pm EST as the big game goes down at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and you can watch it online on ESPN through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH ALABAMA VS. CLEMSON VIA LIVE STREAM.

After two perfect seasons, Alabama is on a 26 game winning streak so it’s almost unthinkable that they could lose, but Clemson is the team that could pull if off. Deshaun will be playing his final NCAA game and is going to want to go out on a high note. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the game and expected to be a top 2017 NFL draft prospect, so to lead his team to a National Championship title will make him all the more valuable.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, 65, made the unprecedented move of kicking offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, 41, to the curb Jan. 2 after the future Florida Atlantic University coach let the team down. He took his eye off the Tide, as their offense noticeably lagged in Dec. 2016 play, with insanely talented freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, 18, going just 7 of 14 for 57 yards in the Peach Bowl.

Nick replaced him with another former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian, 42, just one week before the title game. “He knows the system inside and out and he knows the terminology,” Nick said of Steve. “I don’t have any fail safes, all right. I just feel like I have to make decisions based on what’s best for the players to have the best chance to be successful, and we made the decision and we’re not talking about it anymore.

Jalen’s already thrilled with the crazy last-minute change. “He told me that he likes coach Sarkisian,” Jalen’s’ roommate, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, 22, told Alabamafootball.com. “He says he’s getting a lot of new things that can help him. He’s watching a lot more film, breaking things more down to him. I guess he likes the coaching better.”

