‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Lala Reappears, Jax Disrespects Brittany & Stassi Gets Dissed

Where do we even start? To say the two-hour Jan. 9 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was dramatic would be an understatement. Not only did Lala finally resurface and explain her disappearance, but Jax insulted Brittany in front of all of their friends, and Stassi’s attempt at a hookup went horribly wrong.

How does Jax still have a girlfriend? On the Jan. 9 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana was still celebrating her birthday with Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Jax and Brittany at a NASCAR race, but things got really tense when Jax started humiliating Brittany by telling the group he financially supports her. He also said she should have a sandwich ready for him as soon as he gets home every day. Brittany was embarrassed, but her friends defended her. Apparently, Jax is from the 1950s, as he believes women should be servants and men should bring home the bacon. Jax better clean up his act or he’s going to lose the best thing that ever happened to him.

It also didn’t help that the RV’s toilet got clogged this week, and everyone started feeling the tensions that come with living in such a small space with so many people. So, of course, that could have played a part in all the fighting between Jax and Brittany. Still, she didn’t deserve to be disrespected in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, Stassi continued her birthday celebration at a Montauk clambake, where Katie tried setting her up with potential new bachelors. Thankfully, none of them had “grey pubes” (Stassi’s pet peeve) — at least, we don’t think they did. Even so, one of the guys (Kyle) turned out to be a real loser. But we’ll get to that in a bit. Stassi first got annoyed by Scheana and Kristen, who refused to eat any of the seafood the Wirkus Twins had prepared. And it wasn’t just that they refused to eat it, but they made a big stink about it to anyone that would listen.

Later, at the twins’ summer house, Stassi found herself alone in a hot tub with one of the guys in the group (Kyle). They were both attracted to each other, but he was so drunk that he couldn’t remember her name, made fun of her bathing suit and told her she looked like Steve Jobs, and then tried giving her a high five because he could see her nipple. At that point, Stassi was completely turned off, so she left Kyle alone in the hot tub. She returned to the group before she, Kristen, Katie and Scheana eventually left the summer house and headed back to their hotel. It’s a shame it didn’t work out, but at least Stassi tried.

And back in LA, Lala finally resurfaced. She met up with Lisa Vanderpump at SUR, where she tried to quit, but Lisa gave her a bit of tough love. Lala tried explaining her disappearance, but she just ended up in tears. Lisa assumed she was lying, so she told her to just focus on herself and keep working at SUR. Lala agreed, but since we already know she leaves the show, her days are probably numbered. She also stopped following Ariana on social media, so Ariana did the same to her.

