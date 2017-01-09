Golden Globes: How Tracee Ellis Ross Made History For Black Women In 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross just made history. The actress won the Golden Globe on Jan. 8, making her the first black woman to win the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award in over 30 years! Way to go, Tracee!

Tracee Ellis Ross, 44, won for her role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC’s black-ish. The last person to win the award was Debbie Allen, 66, in 1983 for her performance in 1982. Before Tracee and Insecure’s Issa Rae, 31, were nominated in 2017, the last black women nominated in that category was Debbie and Nell Carter in 1984. Tracee beat out Issa, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 55, Sarah Jessica Parker, 51, Gina Rodriguez, 32, and Rachel Bloom, 29.

“This is for all the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” the actress said during her speech. “But I want you to know that I see you. We see you.”

Backstage in the press room, Tracee continued her discussion about diversity in Hollywood, saying that Hollywood “can be at the forefront of diversity—not just [about] people of color… it’s people of all different ages, shapes and sizes, and making sure that the stories we tell and how we celebrate those stories actually represents the humanity that we are right now.”

When she found out that no black woman had won the award since Debbie, Tracee said that the historic win “means a lot,” according to ABC News. “I’m going to have to ponder [it] for the next couple days. More of it is for our industry to ponder. The work is there. The stories are there.”

Following Tracee’s win, Debbie sent her love on Twitter. “Wow! Love to you @TraceeEllisRoss Bravo!! Kudos to @IssaRae and to @HereIsGina What a strong category

️️️#GoldenGlobes,” she tweeted.

