Golden Globes: Tom Hiddleston Wins & Fans Joke It’s Only Because He Dated Taylor Swift

Image Courtesy of Paul Drinkwater/NBC/REX Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Tom Hiddleston — he won a Golden Globe award for his role in ‘The Night Manager’! Not everyone was on-board with the HFPA’s decision, though, and viewers flooded Twitter with jokes about how the actor’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift may have been what really won him the honor. LOL!

Tom Hiddleston, 35, beat out Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston, John Turturro and Courtney B. Vance to win the Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film award at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 — but not everyone thought he was totally deserving of the honor! In fact, tons of critics lashed out about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s decision on social media, with many throwing in a good joke about Tom’s short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift, 26. See some of the funniest tweets here:

can't believe tom hiddleston a golden globe for his performance as taylor swift's boyfriend. — laura/ ily Carrie (@daisyrdley) January 9, 2017

What did Tom Hiddleston get a #GoldenGlobe for? best actor in a relationship?…does Taylor Swift gets best supporting actress #bbcbreakfast — Sterling (@MrCoxsure) January 9, 2017

If anything, Tom Hiddleston should've won an award for his role of Taylor Swift's boyfriend. Outstanding performance. #GoldenGlobes — Charlotte Bunker (@Charlychalk93) January 9, 2017

would tom hiddleston still have won a golden globe if he didn't date Taylor Swift? Can someone do the math on that one thanks? — Sophie (@insopherable) January 9, 2017

I think Tom Hiddleston forgot to thank Taylor Swift for helping him win his award this evening. #GoldenGlobes — DJ (@MainerBrainer) January 9, 2017

Best actor: Tom Hiddleston in the role of Taylor Swift's boyfriend — chayla (@chaylacr) January 9, 2017

Besides just the fact that many people thought Tom didn’t deserve the award in general, there was also a LOT of criticism against the actor for the long-winded speech he gave while accepting the honor. Tom was slammed for promoting The Night Manager through a story about those suffering in Sudan, with viewers not only describing it as “boring,” but also “self-serving.” Someone even hilariously added, “No wonder Tswift ended things.” EEK! Read a transcript of the speech below:

“I recently went to South Sudan, which is the youngest country in the world, in East Africa, with the United Nations Children’s Fund. I do a bit of work with them, try to help spread the word as best I can. There’s a terrible situation happening for children. The Night Manager is about arms dealing, and there are far too many arms going into South Sudan, but there’s a curfew at 6 p.m. every night because humanitarian aide workers have to be inside and safe by 6. And one night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a ‘dirty beer’ in the humanitarian language. They were a group of Medecins Sans Frontieres doctors and nurses and they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge watched The Night Manager. And the idea that I could provide or that we could provide some relief and entertainment for the people who work for UNICEF and Medecins Sans Frontieres and the World Food Program who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud. So I dedicate this to those out there who are doing their best.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tom deserved to win the Golden Globe? What did you think of his speech?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.