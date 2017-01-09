Tom Hiddleston Apologizes For Golden Globes Speech: My Words Came Out Wrong

Courtesy of NBC

Talk about eating some humble pie! Tom Hiddleston has realized that his Golden Globes acceptance speech Jan. 8 was totally long-winded and came across as narcissistic. Keep reading for how he’s now apologizing for his ‘inelegant’ use of words.

Tom Hiddleston, 35, was on top of the world after his upset Golden Globes win for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. Unfortunately, his acceptance speech about how The Night Manager brought joy to relief workers in war-torn South Sudan and how much they wanted to meet him as a result appeared incredibly self-serving. Now the star has realized how his message came across totally wrong and is apologizing for it.

Taking to Facebook Jan. 9, the handsome Brit revealed, “I just wanted to say…I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.” He continued, “Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologize that my nerves got the better of me.”

.@twhiddleston wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2hDCKNXVNN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Tom’s speech started off okay, as he relayed about how the theme of The Night Manager plays into the crisis in war-torn South Sudan. “I recently went to South Sudan, which is the youngest country in the world, in East Africa, with the United Nations Children’s Fund. I do a little bit of work with them to spread the word as fast as I can. It’s a terrible situation for children there. The Night Manager is about arms dealing, and there are far too many arms coming into South Sudan.”

But then things took a seemingly narcissistic turn, as he told how local medics there desperately wanted to meet him because they recently binge-watched The Night Manager while they were being hit by massive shelling the month prior. “The idea that I could, or that we could, provide some relief and entertainment for people who work for Unicef and Médecins Sans Frontières and the World Food Programme, who are fixing the world in the places where it was broken, made me immensely proud.”

The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017

His story was widely mocked on social media, with many people pointing out how even celebrities in the audience were so completely over his self-serving oration. In cutaways, Vince Vaughn, 46, Christian Slater, 47, and Naomie Harris 40, were all caught with “Is he ever going to shut up?” expressions on their faces. At least Tom now realizes how poorly his speech came across.

HollywoodLifers, did you think Tom’s Golden Globes speech was super egotistical? Or do you think he just flubbed a nice message?

