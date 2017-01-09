REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of TMZ

In case you were planning on asking T.I. about his messy divorce to Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris — Don’t! The rapper shut down two radio hosts who pressed him on the subject of his relationship Jan. 9, and he was not messing around! Watch the explosive moment, right here!

T.I., 36, is NOT ready to talk about his divorce to Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41! Our guess is that things aren’t going so well for T.I, because when he was asked about what’s really going on with Tiny, he snapped! “That ain’t your business man,” he said to Yung Joc and Mo Quick, when he visited Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5, Jan. 9! Watch the insane video [via TMZ], below!

The hosts were kind when pressing the issue, with Yung Joc saying that he didn’t want to see T.I. and Tiny split. But, T.I. was not going there! Joc said, “People want to know man,” but T.I. replied with, “I know we’re on the air right now, and I’m telling you, it ain’t your business.” And, that’s when the hosts just dropped it.

The rapper’s wife filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, after six years of marriage, where she cited “irretrievably broken,” as the reason for the split. T.I. reportedly tried to salvage what he could of their relationship, but it was too far gone. Now, things seem like they’re getting pretty messy between Tiny and T.I. Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, the reason Tiny filed for divorce was because she had finally reached her breaking point with T.I. “She stayed longer because of the five kids, but T.I. took her for granted and just thought she would always be there and she didn’t want to be stuck in that rut forever,” our source revealed. Ouch.

To make matters worse, according to their divorce docs, that we EXCLUSIVELY obtained (in our gallery above), she’s reportedly getting the courts involved and has requested a hearing for March 2017 to discuss child support, visitation rights, and temporary alimony. OMG.

Tiny has demanded that T.I. gather a full list of their expenses, properties and investment accounts because she’s taking half of everything, according to the legal docs. The reality star also reportedly asked for half of the money in the rapper’s retirement account. Tiny also admitted that their family is in debt, due to the millions that they owe the IRS. Yikes…

Right now, T.I. can respond or petition Tiny’s latest claims within the next two months. If he chooses to do nothing, he will run the risk of a court judge making the final decision based on her presented evidence alone. The rapper has yet to respond to Tiny’s divorce docs, according to multiple reports. We’ll just have to wait and see how this unfolds.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will ever get back together? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.