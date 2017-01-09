‘The Royals’: Are Jasper & Eleanor Breaking Up Already? — Watch New Promo

Nooooo! Jasper and Eleanor’s relationship hits a major rough patch in this brand-new promo of the upcoming Jan. 15 episode of ‘The Royals.’ Will Jasper’s past come back to bit him again? Click to WATCH!

It’s Christmastime on The Royals, but holiday cheer is sparse for the royal family. Eleanor (Alexandra Park) is so happy that she’s finally in a good place with Jasper (Tom Austen). “I’m insanely happy right now,” Eleanor says in the trailer. But her happiness is short-lived. After Robert (Max Brown) goes snooping into Jasper’s past, it looks like Eleanor’s trust in Jasper fades.

“I’ve dedicated a few resources to your backstory,” Robert tells Jasper in the promo. Jasper can later be seen talking to someone, and he doesn’t look thrilled. “Come after me but leave her out of it,” he warns.

“It’s a tangled web we weave, Lenny,” Robert says to Eleanor. Um, can’t he just stay out of it and let Eleanor and be happy? He has no business poking around in Jaspenor’s relationship.

Just wait until Robert finds out about Liam (William Moseley) and Kathryn’s relationship. Talk about a tangled weave! That drama is probably going to get Robert’s attention off of Jasper and Eleanor!

Max told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he has a “real big brother kind of attachment to” Eleanor and admitted that Robert probably wouldn’t be too happy about Eleanor’s involvement with a bad boy like Jasper. “He probably disapproves with some of it but I think you know if you were in the royal family but you didn’t have the pressures of the next heir you would have a lot of fun,” he said. The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

