‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Corinne’s Top Comes Off & Liz’s Secret Comes Out

‘The Bachelor’ always features uncomfortable dates, but this week may have taken the reigns; there were fake break ups, real break ups, and wedding shoots all in one episode. And that’s not including the one on one.

How do you become a villain and get the guy? You take your top off during a group date. That was Corinne‘s method this week on The Bachelor! The girls on the first group date had to wear different themed wedding dresses, and she was not happy when she was given a string bikini. No, her problem wasn’t that it was too revealing — it was the opposite. Brittany was only given a bottom covered in leaves for an “Adam and Eve” theme, which Corinne didn’t like.

Nick was also kissing everyone during the date, and Corinne also didn’t like that. So during her shoot, she figured she’d just take her top off and make him grab her boobs. Yes, really.

The photographer, not Nick, chose Corinne as the winner regardless of the fact that Nick had never looked more uncomfortable (and that’s saying a lot, since he’s been dumped on national TV . . . twice). All the girls were left super annoyed, and that tension continued through the cocktail portion of the date. Ultimately though, he gave Corinne the rose, making everyone question what he was really looking for.

(As a side note, I want to remind everyone that while on Andi’s season, Nick was the villain who all the men hated. He interrupted everyone’s time with her, even when he already had a rose, and he told the guys he was definitely making the final four. So maybe that’s why he likes Corinne?)

Danielle M. got the first one-on-one date, which was a romantic helicopter ride, a day on a yacht, and then Nick filling her in on his Bachelorette past, since she wasn’t familiar. She also revealed to him that she was engaged five years ago, but he overdosed on drugs and died. It was absolutely heartbreaking and she was really honest and open with him; it was a nice break from the caddy girls at the house.

Speaking of, while Nick was on his one on one, Liz decided to confide in Christen about her hook up with Nick, not leaving out any dirty details. So Christen was the only one not surprised during the next group date when it was brought up. They went to the museum of Broken Relationships, where people can leave things behind from past loves. Nick actually donated a dried up rose, and the ring Nick picked out for Kaitlyn Bristowe. (That Neil Lane ring looked real expensive, BTW, to be just sitting there in a case. Just sayin’.)

Anyway, for the challenge part of the date, all of the girls had to fake break up with Nick in front of everyone; while some were really fun and one even chose to slap him, Liz decided to get really series, telling their whole backstory in front of all the girls; needless to say, he could barely look at her.

Remember when I said I had never seen Nick that uncomfortable? Well scratch that! During the cocktail hour following the date, Christen told Nick she knew about his past with Liz, so he pulled Liz aside to do some damage control. After a brief talk, he realized he needed to send her home, and tell the girls about their hook up. And with that, the episode was “To Be Continued!”

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed to see Liz sent home?

