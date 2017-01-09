‘The Bachelor’: Brittany & Corinne Go Topless For Dates With Nick — New Pics

Image Courtesy of ABC

The Jan. 9 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ is going to get racy! In brand-new photos from the episode, Brittany and Corinne strip down for a sexy photo shoot with Nick. Plus, Nick gets married?! Check out the photos!

Nick Viall, 36, is continuing his search for love on the Jan. 9 episode, and he’s about to turn up the heat on his dates. Twelve of Nick’s gorgeous contestants get to dress up and dress down for their own photo shoots with Nick.

Nick and Brittany go for an Adam and Eve them, with Brittany going completely topless! The pair also only has on vine underwear. Nick and Brittany get super close during their photo shoot. We can only imagine what the other girls have to say about this!

But Brittany’s not the only one who gets topless with Nick! Corinne and Nick hit the pool together, and Corinne’s bikini top ends up floating in the water. Corinne gives Nick a cute kiss on the cheek and cuddles him close.

Nick gets all dressed up as the “groom” and has a wedding photo shoot with multiple contestants like Sarah, Taylor, Hailey, and Corinne. In one photo, Nick and Corinne are sitting on a car with a sign that reads “Just Married!”

Elsewhere in the episode, Danielle M. gets the first one-on-one date of the season, and the two head out to a yacht to have some fun in the hot tub. Six other contestants get to act out a dramatic and funny “break-up” with Nick at the Los Angeles’ Museum of Broken Relationships. But Liz’s secret past with Nick threatens to ruin his chances at true love. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

