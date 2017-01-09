‘Grey’s,’ ‘Scandal’ & ‘HTGAWM’ Returns Delayed For Trump Special — When They’ll Return

Courtesy of ABC/REX/Shutterstock

Brace yourself, ‘TGIT’ fans, because you aren’t going to like this! ABC is hosting a pre-inauguration special for Donald Trump on Jan. 19, which you may remember was supposed to be when ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal,’ and ‘HTGAWM’ returned. Find out their new date, here!

We don’t like this. We don’t like this AT ALL! It’s been a long, hard wait for the return of out fave ABC shows AKA ‘Shondaland’ AKA ‘TGIT’, but we’ve just found out that it’s going to be a little bit longer before we get to watch Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder again. Boo!

The popular series of shows were supposed to return to your televisions on Jan. 19, but unfortunately the premieres were postponed for a week. That’s because the network is going to be having a 20/20 Donald Trump pre-inaguration special on Jan. 19, which obviously can’t be changed. So now we’ll just have to wait until Jan. 26 to watch our faves again!

The special is called America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, and will air at 10pm EST. Re-runs of Grey’s and Scandal will will the two slots before the special. This is all so that you can sit back and enjoy three brand-new episodes all together on Jan. 26.

The inauguration on Jan. 20 is shaking everything up, especially since it’s still kind of up in the air. Donald has allegedly had a pretty hard time lining up performers for the major event, and so far we only know about a marching band, the Rockettes, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and young opera star Jackie Evancho. “This is not Woodstock,” said Boris Epshteyn, the director of communications for the Inaugural Committee. “It’s not summer jam. It’s not a concert.”

