Sheriff Stilinski is so close to remembering Stiles! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 9 episode, Sheriff Stilinski finally finds Stiles’ room on the other side of the wall. Will Stiles’ room be the trigger that has Stilinski’s memories come flooding back? Click to WATCH!

There’s something behind that wall, and Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby) is determined what it is. In the EXCLUSIVE clip, Sheriff Stilinski peels that wallpaper back that Lydia’s had her eye on and finds a door on the other side of the wall.

He turns the handle and opens up the door. Inside he finds an empty room. He looks around in confusion at what we all know is Stiles’ (Dylan O’Brien) room. There’s a reason that room is there, but Sheriff Stilinski just can’t put his finger on it.

“Come out of there,” Claudia says, startling the Sheriff. “Did you know about this room?” he asks. “Why was it sealed off?”

Sheriff Stilinski is pretty much the only one in Beacon Hills who doesn’t remember Stiles at the moment. Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden), Malia (Shelley Hennig), Theo (Cody Christian), and the rest of the pack now know that Stiles is missing from their lives. Sheriff Stilinski still can’t wrap his head around Stiles, but the final moments of the Jan. 3 episode, you could tell he felt that something wasn’t right. Stiles means something to him, he just doesn’t know what yet. When the Sheriff finally does remember Stiles, we’re going to cry all the tears.

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. The new episode is titled “Heartless.”

