Taylor Swift Is Happy For Tom Hiddleston’s Golden Globes Success

So sweet! HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY confirm that Taylor Swift is thrilled for her ex, Tom Hiddleston, and his big win at the 2017 Golden Globes. But, did she actually watch it all go down?

Taylor Swift, 27, doesn’t have time to be petty. While many of her fans and admirers couldn’t help but wonder how the superstar felt about her biggest ex of 2016, Tom Hiddleston, winning a Golden Globe on Sunday night, January 8, a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she couldn’t be happier for him. Aw!

“Taylor is happy for Tom’s win,” the source shared with us. But, was she watching when Tom won? Sadly, no. “She didn’t really see his speech or watch the show. It wasn’t appointment television for her to see Tom and others she has dated.” Well, we certainly can’t blame her for that!

The source added. “She likes being part of award shows but if she has no part of it she chooses to not focus much attention on it. But she is happy that Tom won, she feels that it was well deserved.” Isn’t that so sweet? We love that Taylor is still rooting for Tom, even despite the fact they are no longer together. Now that’s what you call a mature breakup!

Unfortunately, the internet just couldn’t help but somehow bring Taylor into Tom’s win as he was giving his acceptance speech during the show. Many users joked that Tom only won because of his connection to Taylor, and their seriously high-profile relationship shortly after The Night Manager premiered. Geez!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU happy to hear that Taylor was excited for Tom? Do YOU think they could still be friends? Comment below with your thoughts!

