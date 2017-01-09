Tarek El Moussa Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Christina 1 Month After Split

​Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! It’s official now. ‘Flip of Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are getting divorced one month after announcing their separation and he was the one to file! Get all the details here.

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa has filed from divorce from his wife of seven years, Christina El Moussa, Tarek’s lawyer revealed to PEOPLE on Jan. 9. Tarek’s decision to file comes close to a month after the couple’s announcement that they had split on Dec. 12. An incident in May 2016 that involved a firearm and a police visit to the couple’s home in California was cited as the reason for the decision to separate.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the HGTV stars said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The couple had said they had undergone counseling to try and help the relationship and were separating to evaluate “the future of our marriage.” “During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said in the Dec. 12 statement. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

