Sylvester Stallone & Carl Weathers On-Screen ‘Rocky’ Rivals Reunite At The Globes

How sweet is this? Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers reunited to present the Best Motion Picture — Drama together at the 74th Golden Globe Awards making ‘Rocky’ fans dreams come true! HollywoodLife.com has all the sweet details!

Be still our hearts! On-screen rivals Sylvester Stallone, 70, and Carl Weathers, 68, delivered a knockout when they shared the stage during the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Jan 8 in Los Angeles. Sly and Carl portrayed boxers in the iconic Rocky movies as Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed respectively. The two looked amazing as they presented the Best Motion Picture — Drama category, which went to Moonlight.

But not only did the two look like they could still go a few rounds but they also showed they still have their wit. “I can’t believe it’s been 40 years since Rocky,” Carl said about the film which was originally released in 1976. “Yeah, and I can’t believe I let you win the fight considering I wrote the screenplay,” Sly responded.

Sly has had a lot to celebrate at the Globes recently. The actor received his first Golden Globe win last year in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category for his work as Rocky Balboa in Creed. Sly also has got to be a proud papa as his daughters Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone represented the family as Miss Golden Globes during the ceremony this year.

While Carl’s character Apollo Creed won’t be making any comebacks in the series, the story of his fictional son brought about a new generation of Rocky fans. Last years spin-off Creed starring Michael B. Jordan was a major hit with fans and critic alike! Hopefully we will enjoy more movies in this franchise for years to come.

