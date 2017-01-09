Hey now! Two out of three of the ‘Stranger Things’ stars at InStyle’s Golden Globes after party could NOT keep their hands off of each other — and unfortunately, there was none for Nancy Wheeler. Click inside to watch!

They may not have won any awards, but it’s pretty clear that no one had more fun at the 2017 Golden Globes than the Stranger Things cast. When Natalia Dyer, 19, Charlie Heaton, 22, and Joe Keery, 24, hit up the photo booth at the InStyle magazine after party, things got a little hot and heavy in front of the camera.

When the elevator doors on the photo booth open, Natalia appears more than charmed by her male co-stars, Charlie and Joe, who are flanking her sides. However, just when she expects one of them to make a move, the two guys nosedive towards each other and lock lips! Right before Natalia’s eyes, Charlie and Joe passionately embraced each other and began a serious make out session.

As for Natalia? Once she realizes her chances have completely withered, she rolls her eyes and rushes out of the elevator to leave the two lovebirds alone. Too funny!

