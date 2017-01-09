Courtesy of Instagram

The kids of ‘Stranger Things’ could NOT have been cuter at the 2017 Golden Globes. Making it their mission to snap selfies with Hollywood’s biggest stars during commercial breaks, the youngsters totally succeeded in taking the MOST backstage pics than any other cast. They even managed to meet Reese Witherspoon & Amy Schumer! Click here to see their most epic moments.

We TOTALLY lived vicariously through the cast of Stranger Things on Jan. 8 as the adorable Finn Wolfhard, 14; Gaten Matarazzo, 14; Caleb McLaughlin, 15; Noah Schnapp, 12; and Millie Bobby Brown, 12, met up with every celebrity A-lister at the 2017 Golden Globes! Snapping pics with the likes of Amy Schumer, 35; Reese Witherspoon, 40; and Anna Kendrick, 31, the little cuties were totally living their best lives at the star-studded event. And we can’t help but be just a tad jealous!

Oh, hey Mr. Roker!! #goldenglobes #todayshow A photo posted by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

“Ok. What. a. day. I met one talented actor after the other,” Noah captioned a selfie he took with Amy on the red carpet. And he wasn’t kidding! While the stars posted quite a few fun selfies with their Hollywood idols, not every pic was shared. Apparently the kids also met Matt Damon, 46, and Ryan Gosling, 36, according to Noah. “Everyone was just so down to earth and generous to us. I admire all of them, and I just want to let you guys know that none of this could’ve happened with out you guys. They definitely mixed up my ticket,” Noah added. Aw!

We can only imagine how thrilling the entire night must have been for all five of the Stranger Things kids. After all, this was their first Golden Globes! Their original Netflix drama was nominated for Best Drama but unfortunately lost to The Crown. Win or lose though, the cast certainly seemed to have a total blast at the show — and the A-listers they posed with loved getting to meet them just as much as they loved meeting Hollywood royalty.

“The amazing kids from Stranger Things wanted to meet me and NOT Justin Timberlake and I’m going to pretend that’s because they like me more, not because they didn’t see him. #alsoJusticeForBarb,” Anna captioned two selfies she took with Millie, Noah, Caleb, Gaten, and Finn. “So much love for these kids and their show ❤️💛❤️ #StrangerThings,” Reese gushed on Instagram. SO sweet!

