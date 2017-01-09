iPhone Turns 10: Watch Steve Jobs Introduce ‘Revolutionary’ Phone For The First Time

Courtesy of Youtube

Seriously, how different would our world be if Steve Jobs and Apple hadn’t invented the iPhone? As the mobile device turns 10, you’ve got to see the brilliant innovator unveil the iPhone for the very first time.

Can you believe its been 10 years since the late Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone? On Jan. 9, 2007 he changed mobile technology forever in a news conference to unveil the groundbreaking device. “This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for two and a half years,” he told the packed crowd at Apple headquarters who were about to have their minds blown.

“Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything,” he said. “One’s very fortunate if you get to work on just one of these in your career. Apple has been very fortunate that it’s been able to introduce a few of these into the world. In 1984, we introduced the Macintosh. It didn’t just change Apple, it changed the whole computer industry. In 2001, we introduced the first iPod, and it didn’t just change the way we all listened to music, it changed the entire music industry. Well, today we’re introducing three revolutionary products…” he begins.

Steve then says that he’s there to introduce a wide screen iPod, a revolutionary phone, and breakthrough internet communicator. He then repeats those three things over and over until everyone starts applauding while he says “Are you getting it? These are not three separate devices, this in one device. And we’re calling it the iPhone. Today Apple is going to re-invent the phone.”

He wasn’t kidding either. The iPhone became the first smartphone where a touch screen was used to control everything. No buttons, no stylus, just a good old finger If you watch Steve’s news conference, it’s so crazy to think that all of these things we take for granted on our mobile devices were once brand new and incredibly revolutionary. Steve and Apple completely changed the way we live and communicate.

Sadly just four years later on Oct. 11, 2011, Steve passed away at 56-years-old after his 10 year battle with cancer. We’re now nine generations into the iPhone, but we can’t help but wonder what new innovations Steve could have brought us if he was still around.

