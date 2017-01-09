Soulja Boy Promises Revenge For Rihanna In Chris Brown Fight — See Crazy Tweet

Soulja Boy, tell ’em! The rapper has some more fighting words for Chris Brown and he is not backing down. The ‘Crank That’ singer took to Twitter to vow he will fight Chris on behalf of Rihanna. That’s nice…

The feud continues between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, this time, with Soulja declaring he will get justice for Rihanna when he fights Chris. How noble.

In a Twitter post on Jan. 8, Soulja wrote, “I’m doing it for Rihanna. That was f–ked up how he beat her ass like that smh.” He continued to write, “After I knock Chris brown out I’m going to crank that Soulja boy and super man in the ring on his stupid ass.” Looks like this thing is really happening!

Soulja is referring to the vivid memory of Chris Brown violently attacking his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Chris was sentenced to five years probation and six months of community service.

So much has happened in this brewing bru-ha-ha, but it seems to have started when Soulja liked Chris’s ex Karrueche Tran’s pic on Instagram. NSFW fighting words were exchanged via Instagram and thus, we have the first celeb feud of 2017!

Karrueche also got involved, posting to her Instagram how she was minding her own business. Ironic? “I been chillen…working…eating my veggies…hitting these squats and minding my own business and that’s exactly how I want to keep it,” she wrote in an Instagram that has since been deleted. Chris responded to his ex violently, citing that she slept with his friends and claiming that he is the reason for all of her success.

Still, Soulja and Chris kept going at it, with Soulja involving Chris’s daughter Royalty with comments such as: “Happy New Year! Royalty is 2 and has 5 times more money than Soulja Boy already. I’d be mad too.” Yikes.

Chris is reportedly being “trained” for the fight by veteran boxer Mike Tyson, while Soulja is working with Floyd Mayweather, whose company is promoting the fight. “”What the f–k is Mike Tyson gonna teach Chris Brown? How to bite my ear off? Bitch the money team never lost shoutout big bro Floyd,” Soulja tweeted.

Tyson responded to Soulja in an Instagram video, saying, “Soulja Boy, what the f–k are you talking about, ‘only thing I’m gonna teach him is to bite somebody’s ear—yeah, that’s right! I’m gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out. ‘Cause I’m not gonna teach him how to run.”

This is a lot of back and forth with a lot of parties involved! We'll have to see what ends up happening here.