Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Pack On PDA After Globes: They Were ‘All Over’ Each Other

Now it’s officially official! Sophie Turner may not have brought Joe Jonas as her date to the Golden Globes, but he joined her at the HBO after-party — and they were totally inseparable. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on their PDA-filled night!

Sophie Turner, 20, and Joe Jonas, 27, just took a huge step in their romance. On Sunday night, January 8, the singer supported his newest ladylove at HBO’s Golden Globes after-party, and they were packing on the PDA all night. “They were inseparable,” an insider at the bash tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He had his arms around her, he was always holding her hand or had his hands all over her, and she was definitely loving it. They made out at one point before they got food and they left a few hours later, hand in hand, very much in love.”

The Game Of Thrones star actually attended the Globes solo, but she did make sure to get some girl time with her co-star, Maisie Williams, on the red carpet. Perhaps at the next big awards show, Joe will actually get to be his gal’s arm candy for the whole night!

Days before the Globes, Sophie teased her and Joe’s relationship on Instagram by posting a picture of her hunky man posing during their trip to Miami, Florida. Joe was there to perform with DNCE, and of course Sophie tagged along so they could enjoy a few pre-New Year’s Eve days together in the sun.

Rumors of a Joe and Sophie romance started swirling after the pair were caught packing on the PDA on November 5. In fan photos, Joe and Sophie are cozied up to each other during a concert the night before the MTV EMAs, and Joe can be seen with his arm around Sophie in some pics. So cute!

