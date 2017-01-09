Sophie Turner Fixes Maisie Williams’ Dress On The Globes Red Carpet — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Sometimes when actors play siblings for a long time on a TV show, they begin to build that closeness in real life. That was obvious on the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 8, when ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner got on the ground to fix Maisie Williams’ dress! Check it out.

Okay, these two are ultimate friendship goals! Sophie Turner, 20, proved she would do ANYTHING for her Game of Thrones on-screen sis Maisie Williams, 19, on Jan. 8, when she got on her knees on the Golden Globes red carpet just to help her with her dress!

Maisie’s stunning yellow gown had a massive train that seemed to be giving her issues all night. In order to help her pal avoid any wardrobe malfunctions, tripping, or ripping, Sophie volunteered herself to be Official Dress Assistant, and she did her job quite dutifully! Despite the fact that she was wearing a delicate Versace gown of her own, she even knelt down to help Maisie prep for some pics. So cute!

Sophie was carrying Maisie's train down the red carpet and when they introduced themselves to me I made them let me take a photo because my heart couldn't take how bananas cute it was. #GoT 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

We weren’t the only ones to notice the #FriendshipGoals. Even the lovely Anna Kendrick became obsessed with the sweetness the moment she stumbled upon the pair. “Sophie was carrying Maisie’s train down the red carpet and when they introduced themselves to me I made them let me take a photo because my heart couldn’t take how bananas cute it was. #GoT 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔” said the Pitch Perfect star in the caption of an Instagram pic she snapped of the duo. Too precious!

