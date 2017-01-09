Sofia Vergara & Priyanka Chopra Are The Ultimate BFFs In Hilarious Post-Globe Vid: Watch

We officially have a new definition for #FriendshipGoals — Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara! The ladies bonded after the 2017 Golden Globes, and goofed off in the funniest way while heading to InStyle’s after-party. Watch the hilarious video here!

Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra took part in InStyle’s elevator video series after the Golden Globe Awards, and theirs might be our favorite of the night! The mag hosted the biggest after-party of the evening, and had tons of stars in attendance create awkward moments caught on film as the elevator doors opened. For theirs, Sofia and Priyanka were in the middle of fixing one another’s dresses when they noticed the cameras on them, and they immediately had to perk up, wipe the look of shock off their faces, and get into an acceptable pose.

The gals actually looked like total twins at the awards ceremony and after-parties, in embellished, sparkling dresses that showed off their enviable figures. Priyanka was an absolute queen in her cleavage-baring, long-sleeved Ralph Lauren gown, which she paired with loose waves and maroon lipstick, while Sofia was the picture of perfection in her sheer, beaded Zuhair Murad ensemble. Could these two be more gorgeous?!

This year was actually Priyanka’s first time attending the Golden Globes, so it only made sense that she had a veteran like Sofia by her side throughout the evening! No word on where the Modern Family star’s husband, Joe Manganiello, was for the big night, but we’re totally okay with this girls’ night out taking over instead.

Other stars who took part in InStyles’s video series included Sarah Hyland, Heidi Klum, Diane Kruger and more. We totally loved it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sofia and Priyanka’s friendship? Would you want to hang with them at the Globes?