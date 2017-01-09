‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: Clary & Jace Are Finally Reunited In Valentine’s Lair

Courtesy of Freeform

Holy moly! We’re literally short of breath from Jan. 9’s episode of ‘Shadowhunters.’ Clary and Jace have finally reunited, but it’s under basically the worst circumstances — trapped in Valentine’s ship! We have the shocking full recap, right here.

Okay guys, take a deep breath because Shadowhunters was A LOT this week! The Freeform show just won’t stop toying with our fragile hearts as Jace (Dominic Sherwood) grapples with whether or not to trust and join his father Valentine (Alan Van Sprang), plus Clary (Katherine McNamara) is at odds with her mom Jocelyn (Maxim Roy), and Simon (Alberto Rosende) is trying to find the evil vamp Camille while Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) and Alec (Matt Daddario) are hard at work looking for Jace. So let’s do this!

Jace starts off this episode really conflicted. He just killed a vampire, which he knows is going against the Clave, and he’s angry about it. However, his mother also just shot a crossbow at him and Valentine saved his life. He seems to have several moments where he might be considering going to the dark side, but he ALWAYS stays straight. Atta boy!

That is, of course, until Clary shows up and tries to convince him that she’s seen the future, and it’s chock full of death and destruction at the hands of the downworlders! But lets go back a little. Clary is feeling very unwelcome by everyone at the institute, from drama with her mom (who finally tells her that Jace was filled with demon blood as a fetus) to Alec, who straight-up tells her she doesn’t belong. Because of this she runs away, and when her mom finds her Dot (remember her?) shows up and pulls her into a portal. Dot brings her to Valentine’s lair, and then casts a spell on her to get her to say those things to Jace. *Deep inhale.*

So, when Clary finally comes to, Dot reveals what happened and Clary tries to remind her of their bond before she casts again. Dot seems to still care about her and want to help, but she’s terrified of Valentine, who tortured her with experiments for weeks when Clary stopped looking for her! In the end, she does help Clary and Jace escape by punching a hole through the force-field around the ship so they can dive off into the icy waters, but she’s in serious danger because of that move.

It’s also important to note that Alec had been trying to find Jace using a powerful stone, and right at the end of the episode Alec seemed to go unconscious while blood poured out of his nose, so he might be dying. Then there’s Simon who was told by Victor Aldertree that he needs to get vamp intel, and then told by Rafael that he needs to find Camille, so he’s on a wild goose chase and has been taken under Magnus’ wing. Next week is sure to be a doozy! Tune in to Freeform on Mondays at 8pm EST ro see what goes down!

