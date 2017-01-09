REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet show the world just how close they are after sharing a sweet kiss on the Golden Globes red carpet! The besties were two of the best dressed duos of the night as they put their love on full display!

Sarah Paulson, 42, was a winner at the Globes, in more ways than one! The American Horror Story actress had BFF Amanda Peet on her arm as she walked the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8. The two even shared a sweet, friendly kiss on the lips for the cameras!

While Sarah is dating actress Holland Taylor, 73, she and Amanda go way back to being co-stars in the 1999 TV comedy-drama Jack & Jill. The BFFs regularly join each other on red carpets and since Holland stayed home in New York, Amanda was the perfect arm candy!

Sarah snatched the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her incredible portrayal of Marcia Cross in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This was Sarah’s third Golden Globe nomination and first win! Such an exciting and well-deserved moment. A tearful Sarah took the stage in her golden sequined gown and gave a beautiful acceptance speech. She paid homage to her real-life character, Marcia, calling her an inspiration. Amanda’s sweet peck was probably the first of many kisses for Sarah that evening.

The talented actress was as chic as can be in a long-sleeve, sparkling custom Marc Jacobs gown. She displayed an open back and wore dangling gold earrings. She looked incredibly elegant and gorgeous!

Sarah’s date, Amanda, opted for a full-length berry-colored gown. Her hair was slicked back in a styled bun and she accessorized with a gold clutch and dangling earrings.

