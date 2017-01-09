Sarah Hyland Just Rocked The Prettiest Smokey Eye Ever At The Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Hyland took sexy to another level with her smoldering eye makeup for a Golden Globes party on January 8! Get the EXACT makeup look worn by the star below!

Celebrity Makeup Artist Allan Avendaño was the man behind Sarah Hyland‘s sultry smoke eye on January 8.

Allan told HollywoodLife.com: “Stylist Brad Goreski chose a stunning black and navy blue gown, given the classic color combination I decided to edge it up with a strong smokey eye, dewy highlighted skin and a nude lip with a brown undertone.”

To give her gorgeous, hydrated skin, he started by dabbing the new Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Eye Serum under her eyes, and then moisturized and softened her lips with by applying the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15.

Once her skin was prepped, Allan moved onto her makeup. For her gorgeous eyes, he used Elizabeth Arden’s Beautiful Color Eyeshadow in Sparkling Sable, Bronze Lustre and Sugar Cube. He applied Beautiful Color Precision Glide Eyeliner in Black Velvet on the upper lashline, dragging it towards her temples creating a cat eye shape.

Finally, he rimmed the bottom waterline with the eyeliner in the Sapphire shade. Next, he applied two generous coats of Grand Entrance Mascara in Stunning Black to her top and bottom lashes for tons of volume and a flirty flutter.

To define her brows, he deepened them by penciling them in with the Beautiful Color Natural Eye Brow Pencil in Brownette.

Her hair was done by Ryan Richman. Her bob was sleek and straight with tons of volume.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Sarah Hyland’s Golden Globes makeup?

