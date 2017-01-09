Ryan Gosling Gushes Over Eva Mendes In Golden Globes Speech & Fans Go Nuts

Image Courtesy of NBC/REX Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling made hearts melt with his super sweet and emotional tribute to Eva Mendes during his Golden Globes speech on Jan. 8. Fans went wild over Ryan’s heartfelt words to ‘his lady’ and fell in love with him all over again. Click to see the tweets!

Ryan Gosling is a beautiful human being. Thanking his lady Eva Mendes😭 let me die — jess (@jguak) January 9, 2017

This is an *excellent* life partner tribute from Ryan Gosling to Eva Mendes. #GoldenGlobes — stacia l. brown (@slb79) January 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling speech at #GoldenGlobes was beautiful dedicating it to Eva Mendes and her brother it was all class. — Shannon Blake (@ShannonBlake94) January 9, 2017

Ok Ryan Gosling won the golden globes. That speech 😭😭😭😭😭 — Kate Dillon (@katedillon21) January 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling's acceptance speech had me like… pic.twitter.com/I72qNZ8oSo — Burt_Macklin (@tobiashandke) January 9, 2017

When Ryan Gosling, 36, won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land, he just had to thank one person in particular: Eva Mendes, 42. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said. “If she hadn’t of taken all of that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today.”

Ryan’s words about Eva and her brother had us all in tears. Ryan and Eva are very private when it comes to their personal life, so the fact that he talked so openly about their relationship is a huge deal. Just when you think Ryan can’t get any more charming, he does something like this.

Eva did not attend the Golden Globes with him. They haven’t walked a red carpet together since 2012 when they were promoting The Place Beyond the Pines. Since Ryan is a front-runner to win the Oscar this year, maybe Eva will finally show up at his side in a few weeks! If he wins the Oscar and thanks her again like his Golden Globes speech, we may never recover.

