Ronda Rousey Hits ‘Rock Bottom’ After Latest Beat Down By Amanda Nunes — See Pic

Ronda Rousey is a powerful woman to be sure. But that doesn’t mean a loss can’t hurt her. Based on her latest Instagram post, it seems like Ronda truly thinks she’s hit ‘rock bottom’ following her loss to Amanda Nunes during UFC 207. See her message here.

Ronda Rousey, 29, may get knocked down, but she’ll get up again. Yeah, you’re never gonna keep her down. At least that’s the sentiment we’re taking away from the post that the UFC fighter put up on Instagram on Jan. 9. In the wake of her beat down by Amanda Nunes, 28, at UFC 207, Ronda chose to post a pic of a quote by the author J.K. Rowling, 51. “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” read the quote said by the Harry Potter author.

J.K. originally said the line while delivering her 2008 speech at Harvard University, during which she talked about how she wrote her best-selling novel while she was down and out. We’re talking broke, unemployed and a recent divorcee. Now, if that’s not an inspirational story, we don’t know what is.

So it’s very fitting that Ronda, who was so hurt after her loss to Amanda, after previously being taken down by Holly Holm, 35, would post this quote to let fans know that she is focused on building herself back up. We wish her all the best of luck in getting back into the ring if that’s what she wants to do!

However, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, that may not be the path she chooses to take. “She is really upset and hates that her haters have something else on her to troll her on,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “It is devastating and she is not interested in fighting again.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ronda’s use of J.K.’s quote? Do you think she really hit “rock bottom”? Will she fight again? Give us all your thoughts below!

