‘Riverdale’ Star Shoots Down Betty & Veronica Romance: It’s Just Not Our Show

Yes, Betty and Veronica share a kiss in the new ‘Riverdale’ trailer, but that doesn’t mean a romance is coming for the ladies in the new CW drama. HollywoodLife.com sat down with Betty herself to get her views on those ‘Beronica’ supporters.

When it comes to Riverdale, The CW’s newest show that you’ll be instantly hooked on, of course the Betty-Archie-Veronica triangle is relevant. But what about the Betty and Veronica romance? We see a kiss happen between the ladies in the promo which has fans cheering on the girls.

However that’s not a storyline the show plans to explore. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, told HollywoodLife.com that their relationship was a strict friendship — and that’s all.

“There’s a group that very, very much wants it. It’s just in our show, they’re not romantically involved,” she told us exclusively while it the Winter TCA Press Tour. She was quick to add that of course there’s no reason they couldn’t be together, but “they’re not sexually attracted” to one another in this story.

“They’re soulmates in a friends’ way. Our show is not meant to be fan fiction. We give them a taste of it when they kiss, but that’s all it is,” she said. “People love Beronica and they want to see them together, but that’s just not our show.”

Not to worry, though — both Betty and Veronica will be involved with romantic interests during the show, which airs on The CW on Jan. 26. There’s Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (K.J. Apa) for starts, but there will be other men along the way that catch the ladies’ eyes as well. And yes, jealousy will ensue, but their friendship is one relationship that stays stable.

