Andrew Garfield Parties With Riley Keough After Cheering For Ex Emma Stone At Globes

Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough are such friendship goals! After being one of the first to give Emma Stone a standing ovation for her ‘La La Land’ win at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, Andrew headed to an after party at Delilah’s, reportedly riding in the same car as Riley. Check out the pics!

Andrew Garfield, 33, arrived at Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA with Riley Keough, 27, appearing to step out of the same SUV, as you can see in the pics above.

The actors were attending Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon‘s after party, and while it’s unclear as to whether Andrew hung out with Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter further, it’s certainly interesting that they carpooled to the bash!

Andrew looked super handsome in his classic black tuxedo, while Riley was absolutely stunning in a sheer black gown with silver embellishments. Of course, Andrew is single right now, but before you get too excited, we’ll remind you that Riley has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015. They do make a dashing couple, though!

ICYMI, Andrew was sweetly supportive of his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone, 28, when she won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in La La Land. He leapt to his feet with the rest of the audience, giving her the standing ovation she deserved. Andrew was nominated himself for Hacksaw Ridge, and though he didn’t win, he got plenty of attention anyway thanks to that hilarious kiss with Ryan Reynolds, which made Blake Lively laugh her head off! Riley was also nominated for The Girlfriend Experience.

Congrats to me on my golden globe… a big thank you to @bandrybarry for the award. A photo posted by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

