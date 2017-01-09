Obama Sends Heartfelt Letter To Golden Globes Guests — ‘You’ve Inspired Us’

REX/Shutterstock

President Obama surprised guests at the Golden Globe Awards with a heartfelt letter on Jan. 8, where he celebrated film and television stars for their contributions to society. The POTUS even thanked nominees for sharing their talents! See his inspiring message here.

Attendees at the 2017 Golden Globes were presented with a major treat on Jan. 8, a heartfelt letter from President Barack Obama, 55, and the First Lady. It’s even more sentimental, since this is the last major award show before the end of his term on Jan. 20. The poignant message inside the programs read, “Michelle [Obama] and I sent greetings to all those attending the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Film and television have captured our understanding of society. Using the big and small screens to bring diverse tales to life, actors and actresses and creative visionaries behind the scenes have inspired us to find deeper meaning in our shared humanity.”

Obama's letter in the #GoldenGlobes program has a very direct message for Hollywood pic.twitter.com/sWw9VmJdxr — Janice Min (@janicemin) January 9, 2017

The message continued, “Tonight’s nominees have devoted their talents to helping us celebrate our triumphs and illustrate our flaws. By enabling us to see ourselves in each other and creating a space for the many narratives that reflect our rich and collective history, they remind us of the power and ideas and the ways they can shape our world for the better. As you gather to recognize this year’s nominees, I wish you all the best for a memorable evening.”

It’s clear he wanted to give a written farewell to Hollywood’s elite, after forming a strong bond with so many celebrities during his eight year run. The Golden Globes took place days after he and Michelle hosted and paid for a star-studded party at the White House, which lasted until early in the morning! Many A-listers also honored the POTUS with a touching farewell tribute video shared Jan. 6. He’s obviously left a lasting impression in so many lives and we’re going to miss him!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving President Obama’s heartfelt letter to the guests? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.