Panorama Lineup 2017: Frank Ocean, Solange & More Set For 2017 Music Festival

Is it summer yet? The Panorama music festival lineup is here, and it is lit, to say the least. Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, Nine Inch Nails and more are set to headline — take a look at the full list of performers right here!
Panorama takes place in Randall’s Island Park in New York, NY from July 28-30. Click here to check out passes!
Here’s the full lineup:
Nine Inch Nails
Frank Ocean
A Tribe Called Quest
Tame Impala
MGMT
Spoon
Alt-J
Solange
Nick Murphy
Future Islands
Nicolas Jaar
Belle & Sebastian
Glass Animals
Cloud Nothings
Girl Talk
DJ Shadow
Angel Olsen
Tyler the Creator
Vance Joy
Isaiah Rashad
Mø
Breakbot
Foxygen
Marcellus Pittman
Cherry Glazerr
Honne
24 Hours
Jamial Woods
Vince Staples
Jagwar Ma
Matoma
Mitski
Hot Since 82
Sofi Tukker
Survive
They.
Pinegrove
Noname
Bleached
Huerco S.
Anthony Naples
Mister Saturday Night
Jayda G
Justice
Cashmere Cat
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Snakehips
Kiiara
Mura Masa
Preoccupations
Dhani Harrison
Bishop Briggs
6lack
Towkio
Tim Sweeney
DJ Heather
You can get 3-day and single-day GA and VIP passes starting Friday, Jan. 13 at 10:00 AM. If you have an American Express card, you can also access the presale starting Thursday the 12th at 10:00 AM. A single-day GA pass costs $99, and a three-day GA pass is $282. A single-day VIP pass will run you $230, or you can get a three-day VIP pass for $650.
Last year’s lineup included Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, Sia and LCD Soundsystem — so good. This year might just be the best yet, though, so don’t sleep on getting tickets! They’re sure to sell out right away.
Who are you most excited to see at Panorama, HollywoodLifers? Tell us if you plan to go!
