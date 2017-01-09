Panorama Lineup 2017: Frank Ocean, Solange & More Set For 2017 Music Festival

REX/Shutterstock

Is it summer yet? The Panorama music festival lineup is here, and it is lit, to say the least. Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, Nine Inch Nails and more are set to headline — take a look at the full list of performers right here!

Panorama takes place in Randall’s Island Park in New York, NY from July 28-30. Click here to check out passes!

Here’s the full lineup:

Nine Inch Nails

Frank Ocean

A Tribe Called Quest

Tame Impala

MGMT

Spoon

Alt-J

Solange

Nick Murphy

Future Islands

Nicolas Jaar

Belle & Sebastian

Glass Animals

Cloud Nothings

Girl Talk

DJ Shadow

Angel Olsen

Tyler the Creator

Vance Joy

Isaiah Rashad

Mø

Breakbot

Foxygen

Marcellus Pittman

Cherry Glazerr

Honne

24 Hours

Jamial Woods

Vince Staples

Jagwar Ma

Matoma

Mitski

Hot Since 82

Sofi Tukker

Survive

They.

Pinegrove

Noname

Bleached

Huerco S.

Anthony Naples

Mister Saturday Night

Jayda G

Justice

Cashmere Cat

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Snakehips

Kiiara

Mura Masa

Preoccupations

Dhani Harrison

Bishop Briggs

6lack

Towkio

Tim Sweeney

DJ Heather

You can get 3-day and single-day GA and VIP passes starting Friday, Jan. 13 at 10:00 AM. If you have an American Express card, you can also access the presale starting Thursday the 12th at 10:00 AM. A single-day GA pass costs $99, and a three-day GA pass is $282. A single-day VIP pass will run you $230, or you can get a three-day VIP pass for $650.

Last year’s lineup included Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, Sia and LCD Soundsystem — so good. This year might just be the best yet, though, so don’t sleep on getting tickets! They’re sure to sell out right away.

