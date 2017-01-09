Nina Dobrev, Lea Michele, Leighton Meester & More Take Ultimate Selfie: See Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

Worlds collide! Some of this generation’s best young TV queens came together at the 2017 Golden Globes, and thankfully they snapped an epic selfie together for everyone to see.

What happens when Elena Gilbert meets Blair Waldorf? Or, better yet, when Rachel Berry meets Brooke Davis? Well, we finally have an answer to that question — and it will surprise you! It turns out that all of these incredible TV characters would totally get along… according to the selfie they all snapped at the 2017 Golden Globes on January 8, that is!

Leighton Meester, 30, Sophie Bush, 34, Nina Dobrev, 28, and Lea Michele, 30, showed a united front in what might be the most epic selfie of 2017’s awards season. Other non-young adult TV stars in the selfie included Grease Live‘s Julianne Hough, 28, and Hamilton‘s Renee Elise Goldsberry, 46. So cool!

“Love these girls,” Lea captioned the pic, which she posted on Twitter the morning after seeing everyone at the InStyle after party. We just love seeing such young, beautiful, talented actresses coming together and supporting each other! Seriously though, who knew all of these amazing young women were friends?

