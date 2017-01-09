Niall Horan ‘Missing’ Selena Gomez: Fans Freak As He Sends Sweet Instagram Message

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Are Selena Gomez and Niall Horan getting back together?! The One Direction cutie gushed that he’s ‘missing’ the brunette beauty on Instagram, and now, fans are totally freaking out over his flirtation. Check out his sweet comment, here!

He’s single, she’s single. It’s as simple as that! We may be getting ahead of ourselves, but we can’t ignore the signs that Selena Gomez, 24, and Niall Horan, 23, might be giving their romance a second chance. The One Direction stud basically broke the internet when he commented on Selena’s picture on Jan. 9. “Miss you guys,” he wrote, adding, “Can’t wait to see you all.” Fans immediately posted responses like, “Awwwwwe!” and “Oh by BBs!” Others were too overwhelmed with emotion to write anything at all, so they just uploaded crying emojis.

Since we’re on the subject of lovey-dovey signs, what’s up with Niall’s latest single “This Town?” He said it himself that the song’s about that ONE girl you can’t get out of your head. Niall refuses to tell us a name, but what if it’s Selena? And if THAT’S not enough, what about the time the Irish cutie said he’s “sorting it out” with Selena? Our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us that the “Good For You” hitmaker is beyond flattered by Niall’s compliments and sweet messages. Everything is going swimmingly for the friendly exes!

So why couldn’t these two singers make it work the first time? Glad you asked! “The reason why everything cooled off was because Selena didn’t want to take anything further,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Niall really was happy when they hooked up but now realizes it was a drunk hookup night that didn’t do anything more because Selena didn’t want it.” Hmmm, that’s a major bummer to hear, but maybe she’ll have a change of heart soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Niall is missing Selena as just a friend or girlfriend?

