Whatever helps take the edge off, girl. A woman named Katie Curtis pushed through her labor pains on Jan. 9 wearing your standard hospital gown, and a not-so-traditional Chewbacca mask. Watch her hilarious (but painful) birthing video, here!

Great, now the baby’s first words are going to be in Shyriiwook — the growling language of the Wookiees. Star Wars lovers are some of the most dedicated movie fans in the world, but this is something we’ve never seen before. A first-time mother by the name of Katie Curtis gave birth to her child in a Chewbacca mask on Jan. 9 (and of course filmed the whole thing). As Katie fights through her labor pains on a hospital bed, her voice projects like the sound of Chewbacca’s. The video is a little weird and also a little funny — just like Star Wars!

At this point you’re probably wondering why Katie decided to wear a Wookiee mask. Well, she claims she was inspired by Chewbacca mom Candace Payne. If you don’t remember Candace, she’s the Star Wars fanatic who shot to fame after filming herself laughing in her car in a Chewbacca mask. That’s literally all she did. She threw on the mask, sat inside a Kohl’s parking lot, and laughed. She had the most popular Facebook Live video of 2016. Now THAT’S nuts!

Katie also points out that just because she’s a mom now, that doesn’t mean she needs to ditch her childhood loves. “Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth.”,” she wrote in a a now-viral Facebook post from Jan. 2. If you’re wondering how Katie’s actual birth went, it was all smooth sailing! She’s now a proud mom to daughter Jayden, who was born on Jan. 3 after 19 hours of horrible labor pains. Clearly, the force was strong with this one!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of the birthing video? Funny, or just straight up weird?

