Mike Tyson Boasts He’s Training Chris Brown To Bite of Soulja Boy’s Ear

Isn’t this feud going a little too far? In a shocking new Instagram video, Mike Tyson promises to teach Chris Brown ALL the dirty tricks in boxing — including how to bite Soulja Boy’s ear off! It’s almost too insane to believe, so you’ll have to see for yourself!

Nothing is off limits at this point! The Soulja Boy, 26, versus Chris Brown, 27, fight is VERY real, and in this battle, there are no rules. Mike Tyson, 50, is the latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon, promising to help Chris bring down his Hollywood enemy once and for all. What’s his hidden secret once he’s to enter the boxing ring, you ask? Oh, just some casual EAR BITING! The famous boxer actually released an Instagram video in which he vows to teach Chris how to bite Soulja’s ear off. Blood is definitely going to be shed, and we’re all a little afraid.

Truth be told it’s pretty frightening how quickly this feud escalated. What started out as a seemingly innocent Instagram comment has now turned into a blood bath. In case you need a refresher, the “Tell ‘Em” rapper commented a string of heart-eyed emojis on Karrueche Tran‘s picture (AKA Chris’ ex-girlfriend). The “Zero” hitmaker totally lost his cool, threatening Soulja with gun violence immediately after. Karrueche ended up taking Soulja’s side but it’s crystal clear that Mike is with Chris!

And if you thought Chris was taking this fight lightly, think again! The father to adorable daughter Royalty is going all in! He’s so determined to kick Soulja’s butt that he’s giving up sex, booze, and cigarettes to be in the best shape of his life, our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us. On top of that, Chris is switching over to a healthier diet! We really don’t know who to cheer for since this beef is getting way too nasty!

HollywoodLifers, do you really think Chris would bite Soulja’s ear off in a fight?

