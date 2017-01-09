Mike Tyson Slams Soulja Boy In New Diss Track Before Epic Chris Brown Fight

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

This is getting real! Mike Tyson has not only agreed to train Chris Brown in his boxing match against Soulja Boy, he’s even recorded an epic diss track bragging how he’s going to teach Breezy to knock Soulja out. We’ve got the song for you, right here!

Former Heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, 50, is really throwing down in his role as Chris Brown‘s boxing coach, as he’s recorded a diss track at opponent Soujla Boy, 26. Iron Mike is showing off how he’s a pro at drops, rapping “If you show up, it’s going down. I’m going to teach him how to knock your a** out. I’m Mike Tyson. If you show up, it’s going down. I’m going to teach him how to knock your a** out, f***er.” Wow, there’s nothing like an intimidation song to throw a big scare into Soulja!

"IF YOU SHOW UP”… It's going down. I'm going to teach him how to knock your ass out @souljaboy. Song dropping soon on my YouTube with @chrisbrownofficial. Produced by @thedamonelliott. S/O @fredfrenchy. A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

According to TMZ, the lines are for a song produced by Damon Elliott, 43, and that Chris himself will be adding some verses to the tune. They also report that a music video is in the works and will eventually drop on Mike’s YouTube page. Iron Mike gave us a hint Jan. 8 that something was up, as he posted an Instagram pic of himself in a recording studio with the caption, “In studio. Dropping heat. Wait and see what this is about…” Well, luckily we didn’t have to wait very long!

Mike made his commitment official on Jan. 8, posting a video to his Instagram page announcing he’s going to be Breezy’s trainer in his boxing match against Soulja. He knows a thing or two about playing dirty and is going to share all of those secrets with Chris! He captioned his vid, “It’s official. I’m going to train @chrisbrownofficial. Gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knockout @souljaboy.” Yes, that does include biting off Soulja’s ear!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win the boxing match, Chris or Soulja?

