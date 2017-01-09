Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep ‘Overrated’: Here’s Why He’s Never Been So Wrong

Image Courtesy of NBC/REX Shutterstock

Donald Trump, who is proving to be one of the more mean-spirited President-elects we’ve seen, slammed Meryl Streep for her speech at the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8. He called her ‘overrated’, and claimed she ‘attacked’ him by speaking, you know, the truth. Here are all the ways in which Meryl Streep has defied Trump’s idiotic claims over the course of her iconic career.

Donald Trump vs. Meryl Streep, you say? Snore. There’s no contest — Meryl comes out on top, every time. Here are the reasons why.

1. Because when she speaks her mind, she is as eloquent as she is opinionated.

At the Golden Globes, Meryl raised eyebrows by referring to Donald’s 2015 speech when he mocked a disabled reporter, but she got her point across while remaining civil. “There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart,” Meryl said. “Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.”

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” she added.

See how Meryl made us see her viewpoint by stating the facts, without resorting to name-calling or undermining the emotional component? Take lessons, Mr. Trump.

2. Because her contributions to the arts are nearly unparalleled.

I don’t have to list Meryl’s best projects, because I’m sure you already hold your favorites in mind, but I will say that no matter what she does, whether it’s on the screen or the stage, she takes on the role so completely that the viewer is transported. End of story.

3. Because off-screen, she supports and has created countless charity programs.

She established the Silver Mountain Foundation for the Arts in the 1980s, and has contributed to the AIDS Project, Amnesty International, Stand Up to Cancer and many, many more. Here’s a fairly comprehensive list of her charities and programs.

4. Because she has all of the awards. All of them.

Obviously, there is a separate Wikipedia page dedicated to Meryl’s accomplishments, because the main page simply cannot contain them all. She holds the record for most Academy Awards noms with 19, and if it seems crazy that she only has three wins, relax: she’s got time. For those of you hoping she’ll EGOT within her lifetime, the odds are pretty good, considering she has 5 Grammy nominations and one Tony nomination behind her, two Emmys. So she’s halfway there.

5. Because at the end of the day, she’s as human as the rest of us.

Putting aside the accomplishments that you can track on paper, it’s hard to pinpoint just what makes Meryl so likable. I think it has something to do with how even though she’s one of the biggest stars on earth, she’s modest and lives a fairly private life, and is committed to her daughters. This, paired with the fact that she owns just about every performance, makes her a true role model. It’s just nice to have a Real Human Woman to look up to, isn’t it?

I won’t repeat it here, but you can catch up on Trump’s playground-quality Twitter tirade against Meryl right here. In case you’re still depressed over the whole thing, please enjoy this manip of Meryl Streep relaxing in a taco, courtesy of one of the more delightfully absurd Instagram accounts devoted to Meryl:

