Selena Gomez: Fans Freak After She Follows Colombian Hunk Maluma on Instagram

Hmm…what does this all mean?! Selena Gomez’s fans totally lost it when she and Colombian singer, Maluma, started following each other on Instagram over the weekend, with many speculating that it might mean a collaboration between the pair is on the way. Would you guys be down for that?!

There’s nothing like getting somebody’s attention on Instagram, right?! It’s unclear if Selena Gomez, 24, and Maluma, 22, know each other or ever met in real life, but they got everyone talking when they followed one another on the social media site this weekend. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, they also each liked one of each other’s photos!

Interestingly, the pic Maluma liked on Selena’s page was one of her holding a microphone with the caption “Vente pa’ca,” which just so happens to be the title of one of the 22-year-old’s songs with Ricky Martin. The pair gave no indication of what kind of relationship they have — of course, some Twitter users buzzed that the two are dating — but we’re crossing our fingers that this might mean there’s some new Selena music on the way!

Selena Gomez ft. Maluma 🤔😱🙏🏻 — KingYuli 👑 (@soyYuli_) January 8, 2017

Omg selena & maluma 👀👀 — dens (@JusdenMalik) January 8, 2017

Imagine if selena & maluma make a song together omg — victoria (@drewsmycure) January 8, 2017

selena and maluma l live for that collab — aggy (@agnessdhliwayo1) January 8, 2017

Selena ft. Maluma Omg what😍 — ♚Barbie Junior♚ (@JuliiSanch88) January 8, 2017

WHAT IF SELENA AND MALUMA DID A SONG TOGETHER OHMYGOD I DONT WANNA IMAGINE MYSELF WHEN THIS HAPPENS — ㅤ (@boputh) January 8, 2017

Let’s be real, Maluma isn’t hard to look at, and even though he hasn’t broken much mainstream ground with his music in the U.S., he’s killed it on the Latin charts, and has been very successful in Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and Spain. Plus, we already know Selena is collaborating with Mexican singer, Paulina Rubio, on an upcoming track, so perhaps she’s really trying to connect with her Latin roots in the months ahead?!

After several low-key months, Sel is slowly returning to the public eye, posting on Instagram more and more and subtly teasing new music in ways just like this Instagram follow. We cannot wait to see what she does this year!

