Lucy Hale’s Stunning Sleek Bob & Barely-There Makeup At Golden Globes After Party

REX/Shutterstock

We’re officially calling it that Lucy Hale can do no wrong when it comes to hair and makeup. The actress, who’s always playing with different looks both on and off the red carpet, nailed it once again while attending InStyle’s post-Golden Globes party. Click ahead for all the details on her latest look, and copy her exact lipstick!

Lucy Hale, 27, traded in her go-to winter vampy lips and tousled hair for something much simpler, but just as noteworthy. The Pretty Little Liars star looked beyond chic on Jan. 8, wearing a fitted black one-sleeve gown by Christian Siriano, which featured cut-out detailing along the bodice.

In keeping with her understated, yet modern look, Lucy opted to style her dark bob completely straight. Lucy’s partner in hair crime, Kristin Ess, was behind her post-Golden Globes hairstyle, creating a super clean style that’s easy to copy no matter what your hair length. Parting Lucy’s hair down the center, Kristin flat ironed her hair smooth before tucking it behind her ears to show off her earrings by Borgioni.

For her makeup, Lucy, who is an ambassador for mark. girl, turned to Kelsey Deenihan for a barely-there look. Sharing the below close-up pic to her Instagram, Kelsey concentrated on clean skin, before pairing a sable-colored smokey eye with a mocha lip.

Monochromatic with @markgirl + @avoninsider. @lucyhale headed to the Instyle party with sleek and chic hair by the one and only @kristin_ess and makeup by moi 👀💄💯 A photo posted by Kelsey Deenihan (@kdeenihan) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

To get the look, Kelsey actually used mark. Saved by the Gel Eyeliner in Brownie Points, buffing the liner out for a soft smokey effect on Lucy’s lids and underneath her lower lash line to blend it all together. To define her lashes, Kelsey used mark. Lash Act Mascara on both her top and bottom lashes. Then, she topped the whole look off with Avon Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Marvelous Mocha.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lucy’s latest hair and makeup combo?

