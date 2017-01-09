Jade Roper On BFF Liz Going On ‘The Bachelor’: ‘I Don’t Think She Followed My Advice’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

When Jade Roper’s maid of honor Liz showed up on ‘The Bachelor,’ everyone was shocked — especially Nick Viall! They had actually hooked up at Jade’s wedding, and the bride had some tips her for friend before she went on the show.

“I talked to that girl probably like five times and told her what she needed to do, because I never had any advice and I learned a lot,” Jade Roper told HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview. However, The Bachelor alum who later married Bachelorette alum, Tanner Tolbert, was surprised at what she saw!

“I don’t think she followed my advice. I told her to not talk about their past or whatever you want to call it so early,” she said. “She is really a great person, and I wanted her to have a fair chance and for people to see that, and I wanted her to have at least a chance with Nick. I feel like it just got really awkward and things kind of unraveled but I am really proud of her.”

Of course, we will see that unravel more as the season goes on — in the trailer we see Liz telling other girls about her past with Nick, and then it getting back to Nick that she’s telling people. Well, that’s a little awkward.

Jade also explained that Liz had reached out to Nick prior to the show, after they had hooked up. “She had a charity event in Kansas City that we did, and she wanted me to invite Nick. I reached out to Nick and told him that he should come, and he was like ‘I have something in the works.’ He didn’t know if he could make it and he couldn’t,” Jade explained. One of Nick’s hesitations was the fact that she hadn’t reached out, so it is a little bit of a sticky situation.

