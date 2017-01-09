Lea Michele’s Waist-Length Tousled Waves — Copy Her Golden Globes After Party Look

REX/Shutterstock

Lea Michele seriously stood out at the Golden Globes after parties, rocking a shimmering lavender dress with waist-length waves and sky-high lashes. Click ahead to get Lea’s exact hair how-to!

Lea Michele, 30, channeled a ’60s vibe as she attended post-Golden Globes parties held by InStyle magazine and Fox. The Scream Queens star looked amazing in her floor-length Emanuel Ungaro dress, which shimmered from head-to-toe and featured long sleeves.

To complement her dress, celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa created a stunning waist-length look for the actress. Playing into the long hair trend we’ve seen on celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and model Jourdan Dunn, Sarah gave the look more of a ’60s feel with volume and soft bends in the hair.

To get the look, Sarah started by blow drying Lea’s hair out smooth. To get soft waves throughout her hair, Sarah used her Beachwaver Pro 1.25″ Professional Rotating Curling Iron, which she created herself to make curling your hair easier. The curling wand rotates with the click of a button to give you perfect curls every time, and Sarah has been using it for the past two seasons at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to give the models the brand’s signature bombshell style.

Curling Lea’s hair in medium-sized sections, away from her face, Sarah notes that you should only hold the hair in the curling wand for about two seconds in order to achieve a softer, more natural look. To create more volume, Sarah rolled the top section of the hair upwards with the wand, and she finished by spraying her On Set Styling Brush with dry shampoo before teasing the roots slightly and brushing through the ends of the hair.

For her makeup, Meredith Baraf went for an effortless look to match the rest of Lea’s post-Golden Globes style. Keeping her skin bronzed and glowing, Meredith added a neutral eye with classic brown eyeshadows, black eyeliner and black mascara, and she completed the look with a rosy-nude lip.

