Courtesy of Instagram

The countdown is on! Lady Gaga shared a sneak peek into what is sure to be an explosive Super Bowl performance when she takes the stage for 2017’s halftime. We can’t wait!

Lady Gaga, 30, is prepping to give fans and football spectators alike the show of a lifetime when she performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl on February 5, in Houston, Texas. For the first time since it was announced that she would be the halftime performer, the superstar entertainer shared a picture from inside her rehearsals on social media to let fans in on what’s she got in store. So exciting!

In the picture, Gaga is rocking a red jumpsuit with her signature bleach blonde hair tied up in a topknot. You can see that she’s preparing to perform with a full band, including a drummer, keyboardist and multiple guitar players. Unfortunately that’s about all you can see, but knowing that Gaga is bringing out all of the stops with a truly live performance is enough to get your anticipation going!

Now, unfortunately there was some concern that Gaga might cancel her Super Bowl performance after it was revealed that Texas legislatures were planning to put a law in affect that would make it illegal for transgenders to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. It is no secret that Lady Gaga is a very proactive advocate for LGBT rights, so it would make complete and total sense for her to cancel and boycott the Super Bowl, but as HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, that’s not going to happen. Phew!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think Lady Gaga has in store for the Super Bowl? Comment below with your performance theories!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.