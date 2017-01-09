Kristen Bell Wore A Butt Pad To The Golden Globes & She Doesn’t Care Who Knows It

Image Courtesy of Instagam

While most actresses want to keep their red carpet secrets just that, Kristen Bell couldn’t help but flash a sneak peek at the butt pad she wore under her ensemble at the 2017 Golden Globes. Click inside to see!

Kristen Bell, 36, just gave you another reason to be totally obsessed with her: she has absolutely no shame. While sharing her glam prep for the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, the actress also revealed that she had a little help in the rear department.

“Butt pad,” Kristen wrote on a picture of, well, her butt pad! She snapped a picture from the back that showed off the nude-colored undies, which featured a thin layer of butt pads for each cheek. Hey, whatever helps you achieve your look, Kristen! Get it!

What we love most about Kristen showing off her butt pad is the fact that it reminds us even the most beautiful people aren’t perfect. Sometimes they need a top secret beauty product or two to help them feel sexy or more comfortable in their outfit, and that makes them human just like the rest of us!

Kristen looked absolutely flawless on the red carpet, too, and we love that her husband, Dax Shepard, 42, never left her side. In many pictures, you can see Dax has his hand placed on her waist or hip, and Kristen occasionally put her hand over his to hold it. So sweet.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kristen rocking a butt pad and not being afraid to let everyone know about it? Comment below

JavaScript is required to load the comments.